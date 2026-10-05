CWM doctors build camaraderie through sports

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s annual doctors’ sports day provided an opportunity for medical staff to build camaraderie away from their daily responsibilities.

Organised by the Paediatrics Department, the event was held at Suva Grammar School on Saturday, with doctors competing in basketball, netball, touch rugby, futsal and volleyball.

Organising committee member Dr Lagakali Tora Koyamaibole said the event was aimed at bringing doctors from different departments together and fostering stronger working relationships

“Sometimes we don't even know who the new doctors are in the other departments, so this allows us to come together, strengthen collegiality between departments and, at the same time, keep healthy,” Koyamaibole said.

“A Med Force team also competed, bringing together other specialties such as radiology, ophthalmology and oral health.”

Teams represented seven departments, including Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Surgery, Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine and Anaesthesia.

Chaplain for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Reverend Takalesi Maiwiriwiri, was the chief guest.

Koyamaibole acknowledged the support of sponsors and organisations that helped make the event possible, including OTEC, Oceania Hospitals, Pacific Specialist Healthcare, the CWM Hospital Board of Visitors, the CWM Paediatrics Department and Paediatric Doctors in Fiji.

She also acknowledged non-financial support from Total, Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, as well as departments that contributed registration fees.

The Aneathesia department were the overall winners of the CWMH doctor's sports day.





The Anaesthesia Department emerged as the overall winners after claiming titles in netball, futsal and volleyball.

Emergency Medicine won the touch rugby and basketball competitions.