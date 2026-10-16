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Rugby

Anybody can win, says official

Tamata said the team has kept on with their preparation, while the coaching staff members have worked hard to address their weaknesses.

Saturday 17 October 2026 | 09:30

Nadi Rugby Team 2026

Nadi men's rugby team

The Nadi rugby team will not take visitors Ba lightly when they meet in today’s Skipper Cup quarterfinal showdown at King Charles Park.

Nadi Rugby Union vice-president Jeff Tamata said yesterday they have a lot of respect for Ba.

“We have prepared well to contain our opponent,” he said.

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“With two Western teams playing, it’s always a tough encounter, and we expect a tough challenge from Ba.

“We defeated them during the round-robin competition, but in the quarterfinal, it’s anyone’s game.”

Tamata said the team has kept on with their preparation, while the coaching staff members have worked hard to address their weaknesses.

“We’d like to acknowledge the leadership of our president and his vision,” he said.

Tamata added that it has not been easy for Nadi to lead the Skipper Cup and the Marama Championship points tables, while the Under-20 team finished second this season.

“It was done through proper planning and teamwork. We’d like to acknowledge our stakeholders and sponsors.”

Tamata said the strong support from Nadi rugby fans had proved crucial to the team’s campaign.

“In the quarterfinals, it’s do-or-die, and we have prepared accordingly,” he said.

The match kicks-off at 3pm.

Line-up

1. Robin Billings, 2. Luke Nasau, 3. Josh Uluibau, 4. Peni Naruma, 5. Jolame Luvevou, 6. Ebenezer Tuidraki, 7. Samuela Tuidraki, 8. Meli Derenalagi, 9. Anasa Raqili, 10. Viliame Vibote, 11. Etuate Qalibau, 12. Josefa Vuniyayawa, 13. Mesake Tuinamena, 14. Mosese Naura, 15. Rafaele Tunidau.

Reserves: 16. Peni Malumu, 17. Osea Sauvi, 18. Epeli Vudilolo, 19. Sailosi Vukalokalo, 20. Aisea Tuidraki, 21. Leone Nawai, 22. Alfred Varo, 23. Navitalai Tuilawa.




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