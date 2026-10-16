Ba strengthens defence for quarters

The Ba men's rugby team will need to maintain a solid defensive structure in today’s Skipper Cup quarterfinal clash against hosts Nadi at King Charles Park.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Ba Rugby Union (BRU) secretary Pastor Gaby Kautoga said the team had prepared well and was looking to give Nadi a good game.

"Our team marched into camp on Monday while everyone was enjoying their holiday, and that's how serious we are in preparing for Nadi," he said.

"We're not taking this game lightly, and we've been doing a lot of analysis with our coaches and technical advisors on how to counter Nadi."

Kautoga added that the players would need to execute what they had been taught in training to produce positive results.

"The team with the best defence wins, so this is what we are trying to improve," he said.

"I know that Nadi has experienced players, but the focus is on our defence so we can contain Nadi."

Kautoga said his team had a strong attack, and his players were capable of scoring tries.

"If our defence is poor, then we will concede tries to our opponents. This is our third year in the quarterfinal, and we're looking to reach the semi-finals. Our Vanua, fans and families need more than that."

Kautoga said his players would need to dig deep and play their hearts out for their families and the Vanua.

"We've got a good fanbase now, and the people who had lost hope are back and believe in this young team and its vision," he said.

"We're underdogs. We just need to improve and stay focused on discipline."

The Ba rugby team drew inspiration from the Ba football team's four-title win.

"At the moment, Ba football and rugby have brought the people together," Kautoga said.

"Winning the four football titles inspired the boys to believe anything is possible."

Kautoga was hopeful that his team could make history in the quarterfinal match against Nadi.

"Unity among the players during challenging moments has been the team's greatest strength. We had to take away their phones during camp as there was a lot of criticism. Some of the players felt discouraged after reading the negative comments on social media."

Kautoga said the team is still in its learning process and could grow to become a better side.

"I ask all our family members and fans to paint Nadi town black and cheer on the senior team and the under-20 side," he said.

The match kicks-off at 3pm.

Line-up

Ba: 1. Sailosi Narabe, 2. Gideon Cagimaivei, 3. Allen Osborne, 4. Joseva Roiroi, 5. Arimeli Noa, 6. Sireli Qauqau, 7. Ben Nasova, 8. Viliame Cama, 9. Vatukilagi Ratu, 10. Waisea Nacuqu, 11. Josateki Nale, 12. Iliavi Masori, 13. Meli Tuvusa, 14. Jeremaia Matai, 15. Tevita Nailati.

Reserves: 16. Peniasi Sokia, 17. Waisea Navakabau, 18. Jordan Mamao, 19. Voniani Batiniu, 20. Gabby Naliva, 21. Epeli Draunidalo, 22. Joseva Nokelevu, 23. Valami Kunavue.







