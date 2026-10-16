Deaf 7s players visit hospital

The Fiji men's and women's Deaf sevens rugby teams visited St Giles Hospital in Suva yesterday as part of their community and educational outreach programme.

The visit also included awareness sessions on mental health and the harmful effects of drug use.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Fiji men's Deaf sevens team head coach Tevita Rokoqiqi said the visit was a valuable experience for the players ahead of their campaign in Japan.

"I'm thankful to the management for allowing the teams to visit the Golden Age Home in Samabula on Thursday and St Giles Hospital as well," he said.

"During our visit to the Golden Age Home, the elderlies were touched by our presence, and it encouraged the players not to neglect their parents."

Rokoqiqi said his players promised a few of their elderly residents at the Golden Age Home that they would return with the trophy.

"The players were inspired by the elderly, and they were committed to their clean-up campaign at the Golden Age Home," he said.

Rokoqiqi said both teams still needed between $50,000 and $70,000 to fund their participation in the World Deaf Rugby Sevens Championship in Tokyo.

"When this team first started, we usually had to fundraise for tournaments, but we were grateful to the Government for funding our trip to the Pacific Rim Deaf Rugby 7s Tournament in Australia last year," he said.

"We are in need of financial assistance."

Rokoqiqi was grateful for the opportunity to gain exposure through a scrummaging session with the Fiji men's team last week, with assistance from head coach Osea Kolinisau.

"It was the first time we played with a hearing team, and one of the best in the world," he said.

"According to my observation, we were able to hold them for a bit, and I can use that experience to make adjustments ahead of Japan.

"It was a great opportunity for us to share what we learnt in the last few weeks because we only camped for a month, which was not enough."

Rokoqiqi added that both teams needed the nation's support and prayers.

The team will depart for Narita, Japan, on October 27.

The tournament will run from October 31 to November 3.



