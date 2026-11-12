Ireland to lift game against Fiji: Coach

The Ireland rugby team will be out to put on an improved performance against the Flying Fijians in Sunday's (Fiji time) Nations Championship clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

This was highlighted by Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty after it was confirmed that captain Dan Sheehan has been ruled out of the clash.

The 28-year-old was forced off for a H.I.A just before half-time in the 42-12 win over Argentina in Dublin and never returned to the action.

The Ireland Rugby Football Un­ion confirmed that Sheehan is un­dergoing a 12-day return-to-play protocol after suffering a concus­sion, which takes him out of com­mission for the meeting with the Fijians on Sunday.

Leinster's Gus McCarthy has been called in to train with the squad this week, as has Ulster back row David Mccann, who is drafted in to cover the absence of Sean Jansen.

Connacht number 8 Jansen has been ruled out of the rest of the championship with a knee injury; picked up early in the second half last Saturday.

The 27-year-old made his Irish de­but against Japan in the summer leg of the Nations Championship, but a knee injury saw him last just 44 minutes against Argentina with Josh van der Flier replacing him. Jansen will now return to his prov­ince for rehabilitation.

Bundee Aki, who was a late with­drawal from the squad for the Argentina game due to illness, is expected to resume full training while Gus McCarthy and David Mccann will train with the squad this week. Ireland will announce their Match 23 squad to face Fiji on Friday at 2am (Fiji time).

"I think it's important we're all, from today; understanding what it is this squad needs to do to put out an improved performance. So that's what we'll be focusing on," Fogarty told RTE.

"We'll pick the best side for the fixture for now. But I think every­one's focusing on what are the im­provements that need to be made and we'll get to team selection.

We've won a game. If we're talking about being consistent and putting out good performances, we have !o reset. We've got to prepare prop­erly and take Fiji on for what they are. It's different in lots of differ­ent ways.

"The most important thing for us now is owning the performance. There's certainly some good bits in it, but there's bits that we need to improve on as we move towards South Africa, as we move towards the Six Nations, as we move to­wards the World Cup. I think the squad is focused at the moment."