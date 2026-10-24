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Rugby

Nacika in trouble for breach

He missed Dax’s victory over Montauban last Saturday (Fiji time) after the FFR suspended his licence on Friday, just 24 hours before the match.

Saturday 24 October 2026 | 12:00

Updated 24 October 2026 | 13:11 FJT

Fijian lock Joana Nacika

Fijian lock Joana Nacika.

Fijian lock Joana Nacika has been barred from playing for Pro D2 club US Dax after the French Rugby Federation (FFR) suspended his licence following a background check linked to potential coaching duties involving minors.

Nacika was a regular starter this season, featuring from the opening round on August 27. His last appearance came in round six on October 9 against Agen, where he scored a try in Dax’s 30-49 defeat.

He missed Dax’s victory over Montauban last Saturday (Fiji time) after the FFR suspended his licence on Friday, just 24 hours before the match. The lock was expected to start at number five but was replaced at the last minute by Sam Wasley, according to French newspaper Sud Ouest.

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Nacika was sentenced to a one-year suspended prison term in November 2024 for sexual assault while in a state of obvious intoxication.

The FFR said Nacika and US Dax indicated during the 2026-2027 licence application process that he might work with minors.

A subsequent background check revealed an administrative restriction prohibiting him from any involvement with minors in a club setting.

“Under the law and in accordance with its public service mandate, the FFR must protect the physical and moral integrity of its members, particularly minors,” the federation stated, explaining that the suspension was necessary to enforce the restriction.

US Dax chairman André Morlaes said the club supported the regulations but described the coaching declaration as a human error by the club secretary.

“Under no circumstances do I want to challenge the regulations. I am the first to agree that minors must be protected, and I support this law,” Morlaes said.

He maintained that the club had acted in good faith, adding: “If we had known that ticking it would trigger a background check...”

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