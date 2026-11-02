Nadroga star Joeli Baleilevuka sets sights on Fijian Drua

Cambridge Farms Nadroga first-five-eighth Joeli Ba­leilevuka has set his sights on representing the Swire Ship­ping Fijian Drua after starring in the Stallions' Skipper Cup triumph.

The Galoa, Serua native was instrumental in Nadroga's thrill­ing 24-22 victory over McDon­ald's Nadi in the 2026 Skipper Cup final at Churchill Park in Lautoka last Saturday.

His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match after contributing 19 points through four penalties, a try and a conversion.

Baleilevuka kicked two penal­ties in the first half as Nadroga trailed 19-11 at halftime.

He then took charge in the sec­ond half, adding two more penalties, a try and a conversion to help the Stallions secure the nar­row victory,

Baleilevuka, who also has ma­ternal links to Namatakula, made his Nadroga debut in 2024. Although he was on the losing side against Nadi that season, he later celebrated a Skipper Cup ti­tle with the Stallions.

After a stint playing club rugby in Georgia, he returned to Fiji this season determined to contin­ue building his career through the Skipper Cup competition.

"I was away in Georgia for club rugby and returned this season to continue my journey in the Skipper Cup. This pathway will give me the right direction as I chase my dream of playing for the Drua," he said.

"My target is to set my goals, work hard and play for the Drua and the Flying Fijians in the coming years."

Baleilevuka featured in all of Nadroga's matches this season, except against Kadavu, when he was rested.

With the Skipper Cup title se­cured, the Stallions will now turn their attention to their next challenge, the Inkk Farebrother Challenge.

"We have talked about it and will prepare and reset," he said.