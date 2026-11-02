Nadroga star Joeli Baleilevuka sets sights on Fijian Drua
Baleilevuka previously played for Khvamli Tbilisi in Georgia's top competition.
Monday 02 November 2026 | 12:00
Nadroga's Joeli Baleilevuka (left) was the Player of the Match during the Skipper final at Churchill Park, Lautoka on October 31, 2026.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Cambridge Farms Nadroga first-five-eighth Joeli Baleilevuka has set his sights on representing the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua after starring in the Stallions' Skipper Cup triumph.
The Galoa, Serua native was instrumental in Nadroga's thrilling 24-22 victory over McDonald's Nadi in the 2026 Skipper Cup final at Churchill Park in Lautoka last Saturday.
His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match after contributing 19 points through four penalties, a try and a conversion.
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Baleilevuka kicked two penalties in the first half as Nadroga trailed 19-11 at halftime.
He then took charge in the second half, adding two more penalties, a try and a conversion to help the Stallions secure the narrow victory,
Baleilevuka, who also has maternal links to Namatakula, made his Nadroga debut in 2024. Although he was on the losing side against Nadi that season, he later celebrated a Skipper Cup title with the Stallions.
After a stint playing club rugby in Georgia, he returned to Fiji this season determined to continue building his career through the Skipper Cup competition.
"I was away in Georgia for club rugby and returned this season to continue my journey in the Skipper Cup. This pathway will give me the right direction as I chase my dream of playing for the Drua," he said.
"My target is to set my goals, work hard and play for the Drua and the Flying Fijians in the coming years."
Baleilevuka featured in all of Nadroga's matches this season, except against Kadavu, when he was rested.
With the Skipper Cup title secured, the Stallions will now turn their attention to their next challenge, the Inkk Farebrother Challenge.
"We have talked about it and will prepare and reset," he said.