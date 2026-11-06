Naitasiri ready for Ra challenge

Farebrothers Sullivan Trophy holders Naitasiri is expect­ing a tough challenge from Vanua Championship holders Ra in their first title defence at Suva's National Stadium on Sat­urday.

Naitasiri head coach Timoci Ti­naviti told SUNsports yesterday the team would not underesti­mate Ra, who have earned pro­motion to next season's Skipper Cup competition.

Tinaviti expects a physical en­counter but said Naitasiri were determined to rise to the chal­lenge.

"Ra is a good team and they have progressively qualified for the Skipper Cup next year and also the Farebrother Trophy chal­lenge," Tinaviti said.

"We are expecting tough and hard collisions on Saturday; but we will try to outmatch them.

"We will not underestimate them or take this game lightly.

"It will be an exciting game for both teams, as it is the first time we will go head to head."

Tinaviti said preparations were on track, with the players focused on defending the trophy.

"I want to thank the Lord Al­mighty for this opportunity. It is not easy for us to defend this tro­phy against Ra.

"Everything is prepared well and the boys are ready to defend."

The Naitasiri coaching staff have also identified defence, an area that needs improvement fol­lowing their exit in the Skipper Cup semi-finals.

Tinaviti said the team was work­ing to rebuild the players' confi­dence ahead of the challenge.

"A key area of concern for Naitasiri was our defence.

"Despite losing in the semi-final, we will try our best to build back the confidence of the players and our supporters.

"It's a mobile game, and it's a very important game for us. We will be preparing very hard for this game."

Tinaviti has also called on Naitasiri supporters to turn out in numbers and back the team.

The match kicks-off at 4pm.

Line-ups

Naitasiri: 1. Mesulame Roravudi, 2. Osea Dasalusalu, 3. Mosese Duciva­ki, 4. Marika Natau, 5. Michael Ferei, 6. Joe Vakarewa, 7. Peceli Rokotuiv­atu, 8. Marika Vakacabeqoli, 9. Jone Navuso, 10. Etonia Rokotuisawa. 11. Alipate Waidilo, 12. Tevita Sabala, 13. Josaia Tubuna, 14. Naibuka Du­vuduvukula, 15. Senijial Qiokata.

Reserves: 16. Timoci Gadolo, 17. Asivorosi Tora, 18. Suliasi Nacolai, 19. Luke Jijiwa, 20. Aisea Tuisese, 21. Napolioni Batimala, 22. Ropate Rinakama, 23. Osea Daubitu.