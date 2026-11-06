Naitasiri ready for Ra challenge
Tinaviti expects a physical encounter but said Naitasiri were determined to rise to the challenge.
Saturday 07 November 2026 | 10:00
Naitasiri head coach Timoci Tinaviti (left).
Photo: Koicolo Rakavi.
Farebrothers Sullivan Trophy holders Naitasiri is expecting a tough challenge from Vanua Championship holders Ra in their first title defence at Suva's National Stadium on Saturday.
Naitasiri head coach Timoci Tinaviti told SUNsports yesterday the team would not underestimate Ra, who have earned promotion to next season's Skipper Cup competition.
Tinaviti expects a physical encounter but said Naitasiri were determined to rise to the challenge.
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"Ra is a good team and they have progressively qualified for the Skipper Cup next year and also the Farebrother Trophy challenge," Tinaviti said.
"We are expecting tough and hard collisions on Saturday; but we will try to outmatch them.
"We will not underestimate them or take this game lightly.
"It will be an exciting game for both teams, as it is the first time we will go head to head."
Tinaviti said preparations were on track, with the players focused on defending the trophy.
"I want to thank the Lord Almighty for this opportunity. It is not easy for us to defend this trophy against Ra.
"Everything is prepared well and the boys are ready to defend."
The Naitasiri coaching staff have also identified defence, an area that needs improvement following their exit in the Skipper Cup semi-finals.
Tinaviti said the team was working to rebuild the players' confidence ahead of the challenge.
"A key area of concern for Naitasiri was our defence.
"Despite losing in the semi-final, we will try our best to build back the confidence of the players and our supporters.
"It's a mobile game, and it's a very important game for us. We will be preparing very hard for this game."
Tinaviti has also called on Naitasiri supporters to turn out in numbers and back the team.
The match kicks-off at 4pm.
Line-ups
Naitasiri: 1. Mesulame Roravudi, 2. Osea Dasalusalu, 3. Mosese Ducivaki, 4. Marika Natau, 5. Michael Ferei, 6. Joe Vakarewa, 7. Peceli Rokotuivatu, 8. Marika Vakacabeqoli, 9. Jone Navuso, 10. Etonia Rokotuisawa. 11. Alipate Waidilo, 12. Tevita Sabala, 13. Josaia Tubuna, 14. Naibuka Duvuduvukula, 15. Senijial Qiokata.
Reserves: 16. Timoci Gadolo, 17. Asivorosi Tora, 18. Suliasi Nacolai, 19. Luke Jijiwa, 20. Aisea Tuisese, 21. Napolioni Batimala, 22. Ropate Rinakama, 23. Osea Daubitu.