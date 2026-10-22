Namosimalua named Taranaki’s most promising player

Newly signed Fiji Drua loose forward and Tarana­ki backrower Josefa Na­mosimalua was named Taranaki Rugby Union's (TRU) Most Prom­ising Player of the Year.

He made his debut for Taranaki Bulls this year at round three of the New Zealand's National Provincial Championship clash against Northland.

The Naroi, Moala, Lau native has played nine games for the Bulls in the NPC where he scored one try;

The 23-year-old lanky backrower has also signed with the Drua for the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific sea­son.

Namosimalua's rugby journey in New Zealand stretches back to Whanganui Collegiate School, where he featured prominently in the First XV.

He was already making an impact as a No.8 during his school years, with his powerful carries and try­scoring ability. He later continued his development in Whanganui club rugby; representing Border and earning selection in the wider Whanganui representative squad in 2023.

Also, Taranaki outside back and Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratu­maitavuki- Kneepkens received the Taranaki Try of Year and Back of the Year awards.

Kneepkens has represented Taranaki Bulls, 12 times and scor­ing four tries-20 points- in the NPC.

He has made two appearances for the All Blacks XV with 2 tries un­der his belt.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Isaac Ratumaitavuki- Kneepkens is part of the Flying Fijians squad in Japan.