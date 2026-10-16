RFMF eyes win, Police lose openers

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Army Bears are targeting another win as they prepare for their second match against the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in Australia.

The Army Bears will play a curtain-raiser at Suncorp Stadium next Sunday ahead of the Fiji Bati’s clash against the Australian Kangaroos.

The Army Bears women’s team will play its second match tomorrow before concluding its campaign on next Wednesday.

The RFMF contingent made a strong start at the inaugural World Defence Pacific Cup in Sydney on Thursday, October 15, with both teams recording victories.

The combined RFMF and Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) Pacific women’s team defeated the ADF 18–12, while the RFMF men’s team dominated the PNGDF 48–8.

Despite the defeat, the PNGDF men showed physicality and determination throughout the match.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force’s Police Sharks men’s and women’s teams suffered defeats in their opening matches against Australian opposition.

The Police Sharks men lost 38–6 in the contest for the Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu Bowl, while the women went down 28–6 in their battle for the Australian Federal Commissioner Krissy Barrett Shield.

Both forces will now look to build on their performances as they prepare for this year’s Ratu Sukuna Bowl showdown.