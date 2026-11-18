Suva will be without several key players for Saturday's Pio Bosco Challenge against Nasinu, but head coach Meli Tuif­agalele says the team remains fo­cused on winning the trophy.

Tuifagalele said the unavail­able players would feature in Friday's Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl match.

Speaking to SUNsports yester­day; Tuifagalele said preparations had gone well despite disruptions caused by players' commitments to the Sukuna Bowl and other compe­titions.

"We've had a few hiccups along the way. We had a few competitions running last week, parallel to our training times," Tuifagalele said.

"We have been managing with the players who have been coming to training, but that will not stop us from giving our 100 per cent."

Tuifagalele expects a tough con­test against Marama Cup champi­ons Nasinu, who impressed with their performance against Namosi last week.

"We respect Nasinu. They are the Marama Cup champions and last week they showed us the quality of players they have against a very good Namosi side," he said.

"They will bring a lot of energy to Saturday's game. We are hoping to be more clinical, maintain pos­session and take our points when we get into the right areas of the field."

He said Suva had focused on improving its set-piece play; defence and ability to turn opportunities into points.

"Our main focus has been on the set-piece, being more clinical and ensuring that when we get into the right areas of the field, we get the points and create a platform to launch our attack," he said.

Tuifagalele also urged Suva sup­porters to turn out in numbers.