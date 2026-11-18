Suva challenges without key players
"We have been managing with the players who have been coming to training, but that will not stop us from giving our 100 per cent."
Wednesday 18 November 2026 | 12:30
The Suva women's team will challenge the Pio Bosco Trophy against Nasinu on Saturday at St Marcellin Primary School grounds.
Photo: Suva Rugby Union
Suva will be without several key players for Saturday's Pio Bosco Challenge against Nasinu, but head coach Meli Tuifagalele says the team remains focused on winning the trophy.
Tuifagalele said the unavailable players would feature in Friday's Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl match.
Speaking to SUNsports yesterday; Tuifagalele said preparations had gone well despite disruptions caused by players' commitments to the Sukuna Bowl and other competitions.
"We've had a few hiccups along the way. We had a few competitions running last week, parallel to our training times," Tuifagalele said.
"We have been managing with the players who have been coming to training, but that will not stop us from giving our 100 per cent."
Tuifagalele expects a tough contest against Marama Cup champions Nasinu, who impressed with their performance against Namosi last week.
"We respect Nasinu. They are the Marama Cup champions and last week they showed us the quality of players they have against a very good Namosi side," he said.
"They will bring a lot of energy to Saturday's game. We are hoping to be more clinical, maintain possession and take our points when we get into the right areas of the field."
He said Suva had focused on improving its set-piece play; defence and ability to turn opportunities into points.
"Our main focus has been on the set-piece, being more clinical and ensuring that when we get into the right areas of the field, we get the points and create a platform to launch our attack," he said.
Tuifagalele also urged Suva supporters to turn out in numbers.