Taranaki loosie joins Drua

The Fijian Drua have strengthened their loose forward stocks for the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, signing promising 23-year-old Josefa Namosimalua from the Taranaki Bulls.

The tough forward earned recognition in New Zealand rugby this season, breaking into the Bulls squad for the National Provin­cial Championship (NPC) after impressive performances in club rugby.

Namosimalua, hails from Naroi, Moala, in Lau and has maternal links to Naqaidamu in Lomaiviti. He was also named in the Fly­ing Fijians' extended squad ahead of the October Test match against Japan followed by the Nations Championship but is yet to make his Test debut.

"I'm beyond grateful and truly honoured to be part of the Drua vuvale," Namosimalua said.

''A big vinaka vakalevu to the Drua for giv­ing me this opportunity to come home and represent my people. I'm excited to be back in the homeland and, most of all, to put on that blue jersey."

Drua head coach Brad Mooar welcomed the signing, highlighting the forward's work rate, physicality and athletic ability.

"He has been a standout performer for Taranaki in the NPC, with a massive work rate, getting through more than 18 tackles a game," Mooar said.

"He loves the physical side of the game, en­joys the cleanout work and is also a very skil­ful and athletic player with ball in hand."

Mooar said Namosimalua had worked hard to earn the opportunity after progressing through school and club rugby in New Zea­land.

Namosimalua attended Suva Grammar School before moving to Whanganui Colle­giate School, where he featured in the First XVas aNo.8.

He later represented Border in Whanganui Club before joining Inglewood in Taranaki's premier club competition. His performances earned him selection in the Taranaki Bulls' 2026 NPC squad as one of six newcomers.

Mooar said the Drua were thrilled to wel­come Namosimalua and his family into the club's vuvale.