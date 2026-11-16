Never too old to learn: 73-year-old among FNU graduates

At 73, Bulou Mere Vakasowaqa is proving that learning has no age limit.

The Ba woman was among 106 graduates who recently completed a two-week skills-based training programme at Sorokoba Village, gaining practical knowledge to improve their livelihoods and contribute to their communities.

For Ms Vakasowaqa, enrolling in the Fundamentals of Food and Beverage course was an opportunity to build on something she already enjoyed – preparing food and drinks for village, church and community functions.

“I like to prepare food and juice at functions, so with this training, I learnt a lot of new things on how to prepare food for events that happen in the village and in church,” she said.

“I hope that we take back all this knowledge and skills with us wherever we go.”

Her story reflects the purpose of the Rural, Remote and Maritime Training Community-Based Non-Formal Education Programme, delivered by the Fiji National University’s (FNU) National Training and Productivity Centre (NTPC).

The programme takes practical training directly into communities, giving school leavers, those who have dropped out of school and others access to education and formal certification without having to leave their homes.

The 106 graduates from the districts of Bulu and Nailaga completed training in four areas: 44 in Fundamentals of Food and Beverage, 26 in Screen Printing, 18 in Domestic Electrical Installation and 18 in Sanitary Plumbing.

Chief guest and Roko Tui Ba Iliesa Delasau described the graduation as a proud occasion for the Vanua of Ba, saying rural and maritime communities deserved equal opportunities to learn and develop.

“Our people in rural, remote and maritime communities deserve the same opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to the development of our nation,” he said.

He acknowledged FNU and NTPC for bringing training closer to communities and encouraged graduates to apply their new skills to support their families and contribute to local development.

Among the graduates were three close friends, Orisi Lagivala, Jona Nabaro and Ilaisa Nalowata, who completed the Domestic Electrical Installation course together.

They said the opportunity had allowed them to gain practical skills without having to travel away from their community.

“We are grateful to FNU for bringing this opportunity closer to us and we now look forward to what is ahead of us,” Mr Nabaro said.

NTPC Manager for the Department of Community-Based Non-Formal Education Setareki Valenitabua said the programme was guided by a commitment to ensuring no Fijian was left behind.

“Every Fijian, regardless of where they live, deserves the opportunity to gain practical skills that improve livelihoods, strengthen families and contribute to the development of their communities,” he said.