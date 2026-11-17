While caring for her seriously ill mother, attending law school and raising two children, Litia Davetalevu persevered through grief and personal sacrifice to fulfil her dream of becoming a lawyer.

The 35-year-old, who hails from Vatoa, Ono-i-Lau, was admitted to the Bar in Suva yesterday after years of determination, with her late mother's sacrifices remaining a driving force throughout her journey.

However, her final year of legal studies brought challenges that extended beyond the classroom.

During her final year, her mother became seriously ill, forcing her to balance hospital responsibilities with an intensive academic programme.

“I had to come from the hospital every morning because I did the night shifts mostly and then come to school for a whole eight-hour rigorous programme,” she said.

Her mother passed away while she was undertaking her placement, but the sacrifices she had made for her daughter's education gave Ms Davetalevu the strength to persevere.

“She did a lot and sacrificed so much for me to get here today, so I did not have a choice. I had to push through,” Ms Davetalevu said.

Although her mother was not physically present at her admission ceremony, she believed she would have been proud.

“I miss her, but I know she’s with me in spirit,” she said.

The mother of two also acknowledged her father, who financed her education and continued to encourage her throughout her studies, as well as her husband for his support.

“It was because of prayer that I've made it this far and without it I wouldn't be here,” Ms Davetalevu said.

She credited her faith in God, discipline and family support for helping her balance motherhood, marriage and the demands of legal education.

Ms Davetalevu hopes to venture into private practice and put her legal skills to use in serving others.

Her advice to those considering a career in law was to recognise that studying law was an opportunity to make a difference and help others.