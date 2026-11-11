From soulful Hindi classics and Fijian melodies to the driving rhythms of a Melbourne live band, the FMF Uprising Music Festival 2026 is preparing to bring different musical worlds together on one beachfront stage.

Two performances promise to showcase that diversity when Fiji's Bandish Band and The Yuvaan Band Project, alongside Australia's Just Add Fire, take the stage at Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour on Saturday, November 14.

The Yuvaan Band Project.





The 13-hour festival will bring together local and regional performers for an afternoon and evening of live music, with a mix of cultural influences and contemporary sounds.

Bandish brings cultures together

For Bandish Band, music is about crossing boundaries between languages and genres.

Led by vocalists Kaliti LS Buadromo and Rmneek Singh, the Fijian ensemble is preparing a performance built around semi-classical music, contemporary fusion and Indo-Fijian sounds.

Their repertoire moves between Hindi classics, English-language hits and Fijian melodies, offering festivalgoers a musical journey across different traditions.

The group's versatility is expected to bring a distinctive flavour to the beachfront celebration.

Whether it is a familiar Hindi melody or a Fijian favourite, Bandish Band's performance will showcase the range of musical influences that make up Fiji's diverse music scene.

For audiences who enjoy hearing different cultures come together through music, Bandish Band will offer a performance to look forward to.

Melbourne meets the Pacific

Another collaboration set to bring fresh energy to the festival is The Yuvaan Band Project's performance with Melbourne-based Just Add Fire.

The pairing brings together Yuvaan's genre-blending approach and Just Add Fire's full-band sound.

Travelling from Australia, Just Add Fire will add its distinctive live instrumentation, including upright bass, to the collaboration.

The performance is expected to combine the Australian group's energetic style with Yuvaan's contemporary musical influences.

Promotional teasers have already introduced audiences to the collaboration ahead of its Uprising appearance.

For festivalgoers, the set offers an opportunity to experience a cross-border musical partnership on a Fijian beachfront stage.

One beach, many sounds

Both performances reflect the festival's emphasis on bringing together artists from different musical backgrounds.

Bandish Band will draw on the familiar sounds of Fiji's multicultural music scene, while The Yuvaan Band Project and Just Add Fire will showcase a collaboration connecting Fiji and Australia.

The performances will be supported by upgraded sound, lighting and LED screen production provided by Sound Groove Fiji.

Beyond the stage, festivalgoers can enjoy food stalls, beach games and fire dancers as part of the event's entertainment programme.

With the Pacific Harbour beachfront providing the setting, the festival promises a mix of live music, cultural expression and entertainment.

Festival details

The FMF Uprising Music Festival 2026 will take place at Uprising Beach Resort, Pacific Harbour, on Saturday, November 14, from noon until 1am.

General admission tickets cost $60 and are available online through TicketMax Fiji and at selected outlets, including Bold & Beautiful Cosmetics and Indulge Wines.

The venue will become an adults-only area after 6pm.

From Indo-Fijian melodies to Melbourne's live-band rhythms, the festival will offer audiences a chance to experience different musical cultures in one beachfront celebration.