Mr Sam brings island beats to Uprising Music Festival 2026

A rugby league injury that sidelined him for two years changed the course of Sam Kurukitoga's life, taking him from the football field to the music stage.

Known on stage as Mr Sam, the Fijian artist is preparing to perform at the FMF Uprising Music Festival 2026 at Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour on Saturday, November 14.

Originally from Naloto, Verata, with strong connections to the Nasinu community, Mr Sam once had his sights set on rugby league.

He played for the Nadera Panthers before an injury forced him away from the sport for two years.

During that period, he discovered another passion — singing.

What began with church hymns eventually developed into a music career, giving him a new direction after his sporting ambitions were interrupted.

Finding his voice

Mr Sam has since developed a sound that combines contemporary island rhythms, energetic beats and storytelling.

His songs, including Jeke Taniela and Naica Li, have helped establish his presence in Fiji's music scene.

Collaborations such as Dredre and BLACKWALL 679 have also contributed to his growing catalogue.

His transition from rugby league to music has been marked by live performances, including an appearance at Fiji Showcase 2026.

The experience has helped him build his profile as an entertainer while continuing to develop his own musical identity.

Ready for Uprising

Mr Sam will be among the local and regional performers taking the stage at FMF Uprising Music Festival 2026.

The line-up also includes Solomon Islands singer-songwriter Yang Souljja.

The festival will give Mr Sam another opportunity to showcase his music to a live audience at one of Fiji's beachfront entertainment events.

For the rugby league player, the performance represents another step in a career that began after an unexpected setback.

From playing for the Nadera Panthers to singing church hymns and recording his own songs, Mr Sam has built a new path through music.

His appearance at Uprising will bring that journey to the stage as he joins fellow Pacific artists for a day and night of live entertainment.

Festival details

The FMF Uprising Music Festival 2026 will take place at Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour on Saturday, November 14, from noon to 1am.

The 13-hour event will feature local and regional performers.

General admission tickets cost $60, while tickets for children under 12 cost $10.

Tickets are available through TicketMax Fiji, Uprising Resort Reception, Bold & Beautiful Cosmetics at Damodar City and Yatu Lau, and Indulge Wines Fiji outlets in Pacific Harbour, Lami, Yadua and Vitogo.



