Sugar Festival celebrates 65 years of community service

The Lautoka Sugar Festival is marking 65 years of bringing communities together, with organisers calling on businesses and the public to support its charitable mission.

The 65th Sugar Festival Carnival was officially launched at the Lautoka City Council Chamber on Wednesday night, with Shop N Save Head of Marketing Vijay Krishna reaffirming the company's commitment to the long-running community event.

Shop N Save sponsored $35,000 towards the carnival.

Mr Krishna said the festival had grown from its grassroots beginnings into one of Lautoka's most significant community celebrations, reflecting the city's multicultural identity and spirit of togetherness.

He said this year's theme focused on giving back to those in need while strengthening unity among people from different backgrounds.

"The festival is about connecting communities and giving back to those who need our support," he said.





Sugar Festival Queen contestants.





Mr Krishna said Shop N Save recognised the importance of supporting community events and maintaining strong relationships with grassroots shoppers.

He acknowledged that the company had initially considered supporting a large municipal market stall but redirected its resources towards preparations for a new store opening.

Despite the change in plans, he said the company remained committed to sponsoring the festival.

He also encouraged contestants to see their participation as the beginning of a wider journey of advocacy, personal development and community service.

Mr Krishna said the festival had earned its reputation as the king of festivals and urged other businesses to recognise its 65-year legacy by increasing their support.









Shop N Save has also supported other sporting and community events, including the Shop N Save Lautoka Open Pro-Am Championship, marking nine years of involvement.

The company is also preparing to open a new variety store in September, which Mr Krishna said was expected to attract community interest.

Sugar Festival Association president Adi Laisa Balavu Tora said the festival had grown significantly since its establishment in 1961, when it was closely associated with Lautoka's sugarcane industry.

She said it had developed into one of Fiji's largest community events, featuring beauty pageants, parades and cultural programmes.

Ms Tora said the association's primary objective had remained consistent over the decades: raising funds for local charities and supporting community projects.

She highlighted the importance of business partnerships and public support in ensuring the festival continued to benefit the community.

A commemorative book documenting the festival's history from 1961 to 2011 was also highlighted as an important record of its development. Copies were distributed to schools and libraries.

As the festival celebrates its 65th anniversary, organisers say the focus remains on preserving its legacy while strengthening its role in promoting charitable work, cultural understanding and community unity.

The carnival is scheduled to begin at Churchill Park Ground Two in Lautoka.