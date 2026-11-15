For three years, patients at Talaulia Nursing Station in Kadavu have fallen while crossing an unsafe bridge, with some forced to crawl to access medical care.

District nurse Ruci Alowesi, the station’s only nurse, cares for more than 600 villagers. Her work involves more than treating patients: she walks to remote homes, responds to emergencies as early as 2am and navigates unsafe access routes.

After years of relying on a small Sun King solar system to keep the station running, a new solar power installation is bringing relief to Ms Alowesi and the communities she serves.

Health and Medical Services Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu officially commissioned the solar panels on Saturday.

Villagers from the districts of Yawe and Nabukelevu gathered for the occasion.

Ms Alowesi, 29, who is originally from Lomaji Village in Kadavu, said the new system had significantly improved her ability to provide healthcare, particularly during night emergencies.

“Before the solar came in, I was using that small Sun King. It was very difficult, especially when I had to see patients during the night, around 2am,” she said.

The improved electricity supply has also enabled her to connect to Starlink, allowing her to communicate with medical officers in Vunisea and other health facilities about patient referrals and seek medical advice.

She said the connection had made it easier to consult medical officers about cases and ensure patients received appropriate care.

However, electricity is only one of the challenges facing the remote nursing station.

With no road access in the communities she serves, Ms Alowesi walks to reach patients at home or bring them to the station for stabilisation. Patients requiring further medical attention are transported by fibreglass boat to Vunisea.

The unsafe bridge leading to the nursing station remains one of her biggest concerns. She said several patients had fallen while trying to cross it over the past three years.

“Sometimes I even have to ask them to crawl. Afterwards, I have to advise patients to stay at home, and I will go and reach out to them,” she said.

Ms Alowesi raised the issue with Dr Lalabalavu, hoping improvements could be made for patients and healthcare workers.

She is due to leave Talaulia for a new posting at Taveuni in two weeks, with incoming nurses expected to take over her responsibilities.

Dr Lalabalavu said the solar installation was not the only development planned for Kadavu.

“We have heard their concerns, and more developments will come soon especially the bridge at the Station.” Mr Lalabalavu said.

The new solar system marks a significant improvement for Talaulia Nursing Station, while Ms Alowesi’s concerns highlight the need for essential infrastructure to ensure remote communities can access healthcare safely and reliably.