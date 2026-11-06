Robots could work independently within five years: Expert

Robots capable of performing tasks independently, with minimal human intervention, could be developed within the next three to five years, according to a robotics centre founder in Wuxi, China.

UCAP Cloud Embodied Artificial Robots Centre founder Sun WeibDong said developing fully autonomous robots remained a key objective as China continued to advance its artificial intelligence and robotics capabilities.

Speaking in Wuxi, Mr Sun said experts estimated that another three to five years could be needed to develop the algorithms and systems required for robots to operate without constant human supervision.

He said one of the main challenges was ensuring robots could perform tasks safely and effectively without continuous human monitoring.

Overcoming this challenge would require further advances in algorithms, machine learning and the ability of robots to respond to changing environments.

Mr Sun said the centre was established this year, with the company officially registered on April 30 before beginning operations on July 15.

Although still in its early stages, the centre is working towards the development of intelligent machines capable of operating with greater independence.

Mr Sun said the next three to five years would be important for the robotics sector as developers worked to overcome technical limitations that currently require human involvement.

He emphasised that the ultimate purpose of technological advancement should be to serve humanity.

As China continues investing in artificial intelligence and robotics, the focus remains on developing machines that can perform more tasks independently while improving the way people live and work.