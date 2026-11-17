Two-day short film festival set for Suva
Two-day festival at Damodar Cinemas to feature Fijian, Pacific and international short films.
Tuesday 17 November 2026 | 13:30
Movie lovers will have the chance to experience some of the best short films from Fiji, the Pacific and beyond when the Suva International Short Film Festival 2026 takes over Damodar Cinemas this week.
The two-day event, running from November 19 to 20, promises an evening of creativity, storytelling and cinematic talent, featuring a diverse programme of Fijian, Pacific and international short films.
Audiences can expect a mix of compelling narratives, fresh perspectives and unique stories that highlight the richness of storytelling from around the region. The festival aims to showcase emerging and established filmmakers while providing movie-goers with an opportunity to connect with different cultures and experiences through film.
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Open to the general public, the festival welcomes everyone from dedicated film enthusiasts and aspiring filmmakers to those simply looking for an entertaining evening out.
Organisers are encouraging the public to attend, support local and regional filmmakers and celebrate the art of short filmmaking on the big screen.
Event Details
What: Suva International Short Film Festival 2026
When: November 19-20, 2026
Time: 6pm-8pm
Where: Damodar Cinemas, Suva
For the latest updates and programme information, follow Film Fiji on its official social media platforms.