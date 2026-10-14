Pinktober events to raise funds for women’s cancer testing
Two days of art, high tea and opera at The Pearl Resort will raise funds to improve cancer testing access for women in underserved communities.
Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 14:00
Updated 14 October 2026 | 16:33 FJT
The Pearl South Pacific Resort is bringing together art, high tea and opera for two Pinktober fundraising events on October 23 and 24.
Photo: The Pearl South Pacific Resort
Women in communities with limited access to healthcare and reliable electricity could soon benefit from improved cancer testing services through a Pinktober fundraising initiative at The Pearl Resort later this month.
The fundraiser aims to help the Fiji Cancer Society purchase a portable GeneXpert testing machine and a solar power station, while also supporting travel costs for a nurse and administrator to deliver services to women in remote communities.
The Pearl Resort will host two fundraising events on October 23 and 24.
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A special accommodation package priced at $705 includes tickets for two people, marina-view accommodation, breakfast, welcome drinks and access to the after-party. Guests can also add a 40-litre chilly bin stocked with beer and wine to their room for an additional $100.
The initiative is designed to help women overcome barriers to cancer testing, particularly in areas where distance, limited health facilities and unreliable power supplies can make access to care difficult.
Art and High Tea
Date: Friday, October 23
Time: 2pm to 4pm
Venue: The Pearl Resort
Tickets: $80 per person
Australian artist and brain cancer survivor Mark Waller, who spent much of his formative years in Fiji, will create a live painting during the event. Completed artworks will be auctioned at the Opera Under the Stars event the following evening.
Bookings: Through The Pearl Resort.
Opera Under the Stars
Date: Saturday, October 24
Time: 6pm to 9.30pm
Venue: The Pearl Resort Marina Pontoon
Tickets: $100 per person
Internationally renowned opera singers Jackson Liam and Emma Nightingale will perform alongside a Fijian tenor. Mr Waller will also share his cancer journey and create a live painting. Two original artworks will be offered through a silent auction.
Ticket Includes: Event entry, a welcome drink and access to the after-party.
Bookings: Available through Ticketmax. Terms and conditions apply.
For those looking to support cancer awareness and help expand testing services for women in underserved communities, both events offer an opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause while enjoying an evening of art, music and community support.