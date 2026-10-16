FMF Uprising Music Festival returns in November

Music lovers can look forward to 13 hours of live entertainment when the FMF Uprising Music Festival 2026 returns to Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour on Saturday, November 14.

The beachfront festival will bring together international performers, local musicians, cultural groups and festival-goers for what organisers describe as the event’s biggest production yet.

The festival has grown from a small gathering of local musicians into a major beachfront music event celebrating Fijian music and culture while providing a platform for established performers and emerging talent.

This year’s event will feature a partnership between Uprising Beach Resort management and Urban Sound & Events, led by Nikhil Kumar, also known as DJ Niks.





Organisers say the collaboration will bring upgraded audio-visual production, large LED screens and an enhanced festival experience.

Solomon Islands artists Yang Souljja and Xskatti will headline the entertainment programme, bringing a strong Melanesian flavour to the festival.

Organisers say Yang Souljja is the first Solomon Islander to be featured in Billboard Magazine under the World Music Grammy category.

The local line-up includes Ouvacast, Bitz N Pieces, Mr Sam, Tana Music and Bandish Band, while DJ Jay and DJ Niks will perform between live acts.

Beyond the music, festival-goers can enjoy performances by the Mata Dance Group and Pacific Warriors Fire Dancers, along with food vendors, beverage stalls, beach games and the popular FMF Spicy Noodles Competition.

Odyssey Creative Studios will provide drone and film coverage throughout the event.

“What started as a passionate dream to give local musicians a proper stage has transformed into Fiji’s only true beachfront music festival,” organisers said.

The festival will run from noon on Saturday, November 14, until 1am on Sunday, November 15.

General admission tickets cost $60, while children under 12 can attend for $10. Tickets are available from Uprising Beach Resort reception, selected retail outlets and online through TicketMax Fiji.

The event will also feature support from beverage sponsors and transport services and live media coverage.

The Fiji Sun has signed on as the official media partner for the 2026 festival.





Event details