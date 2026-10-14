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$2.3b master plan sets out Nadi International Airport’s future

Fiji Airports plans phased development of the terminal, aircraft parking gates and supporting facilities to meet future passenger demand.

Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 17:30

Acting chief executive officer Amit Singh told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Social Affairs

Fiji Airports acting chief executive officer Amit Singh addressing the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Social Affairs on October 14, 2026.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Nadi International Airport is forecast to handle 8.8 million passengers annually by 2048, with Fiji Airports planning a phased expansion of its terminal, aircraft parking gates and supporting infrastructure.

Acting chief executive officer Amit Singh told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Social Affairs yesterday that the airport’s existing terminal handled 3.4 million passengers annually, including arrivals, departures and transit passengers.

He said the airport’s master plan was reviewed in 2024 following the recovery in passenger traffic after the COVID-19 pandemic. Passenger forecasts had returned to the levels projected in 2018.

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The master plan was based on an estimated capital investment of $2.3 billion, using 2024 estimates. Development would be carried out progressively, depending on demand and available funding.

Mr Singh said the expansion would be implemented in phases, with specific trigger points determining when individual projects would proceed.

The plan covered four precincts: Bonunaqwele, for terminal expansion, aircraft parking gates, baggage systems and supporting infrastructure; Nasoso, for aircraft maintenance, hangars and cargo facilities; Namaka, for commercial development and aviation training; and Wailoaloa, for tourism development.

The proposed terminal development also included a transit hotel.

Mr Singh said Fiji Airports continued to advance its Green Airports programme through energy-efficiency upgrades, LED lighting, renewable energy initiatives and the use of electric vehicles.

The organisation received Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation in 2024 and had since achieved Level 4 accreditation, he said.

A dedicated sustainability officer had also been appointed to coordinate environmental initiatives, reporting and continuous improvement.

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