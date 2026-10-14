EFL plans $2b investment to boost renewable energy

Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) has planned a $2 billion investment over the next four to five years as it works to increase renewable energy generation and meet rising electricity demand.

EFL regulatory unit representative Kitione Malugulevu said the company served about 230,000 customers, with annual electricity demand of 1,100 gigawatt-hours and demand growing by about five per cent annually.

EFL has set renewable energy generation targets of 60 per cent by 2029 and 90 per cent by 2035.

The planned investment programme covers energy storage and grid capacity, including large-scale solar projects paired with battery storage, new hydropower developments and major transmission expansion.





Projects identified and estimated costs

Qaliwana Hydro Project: US$90 million (FJD $202 million)

Wailoa Downstream Hydro Project: US$277 million (FJD $621 million)

Lower Ba Hydro Project: US$324 million (FJD $727 million)

Waivaka Hydro Project: US$88 million (FJD $197 million)

Wailevu Hydro Project: US$75.1 million (FJD $168.57 million)

The programme also includes upgrades to existing infrastructure, new thermal generation facilities, smart metering and changes to electricity pricing arrangements.

Mr Malugulevu said the transition faced several challenges, including rising demand, limited reserve margins, variable renewable generation and risks associated with hydropower availability.

“We are looking at demand growth of about five per cent per annum, so we need to ensure our generation and grid capacity can keep pace.

“Capacity, generation, storage and transmission must come online together to maintain a reliable electricity supply as we increase renewable energy generation,” he said.

The expansion would also depend on sustainable tariff settings, financing, regulatory approvals and support from development partners.

Mr Malugulevu said international standards were important in ensuring the safety, reliability and quality of equipment and infrastructure while supporting the long-term value of investments.







