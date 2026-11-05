Today's paperLoginSign up
Courts and Law

Convicted ex-CID strategist to learn fate on Nov 30

Magistrate to deliver sentence after reviewing submissions from both parties.

Thursday 05 November 2026 | 15:00

Save
George Lagi

Former Deputy Strategic Planning officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer George Lagi outside the Suva Magistrate Court on September 25, 2026.

Former Criminal Investigation Department (CID) strategic planning officer George Lagi will learn his fate on November 30.

Lagi, who was convicted of unlawfully receiving more than $6,000 from an Australia-based businessman while involved in police matters concerning the seizure and release of a vehicle, appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne at the Suva Magistrate Court today.

Both parties filed their written submissions. Magistrate Somaratne sought time to consider the submissions before delivering his sentence.

Related stories

Lagi was convicted on September 27 of accepting money from businessman Divindra Chand Bhagat between October 1, 2012, and January 31, 2014, while serving as a Fiji Police Force CID officer.

The court noted that Lagi received a $400 remittance one day after the vehicle was seized, with another payment made shortly after its release.

The court found that the timing, frequency and value of the payments closely corresponded with developments involving the vehicle.

Lagi’s defence was that the payments resulted from a genuine friendship with Bhagat.

However, the court rejected this explanation, finding that the relationship had originated through Lagi’s official role as a police officer.

Lagi remains on bail until November 30, when he is expected to be sentenced.

Explore more on these topics

Courts FijiNews

Most popular

Rape
Courts and Law

Supreme Court slashes sentence over 'double counting' errors

Three accused, including two juveniles, have appeared in court over the death of 28-year-old Filipe Bulimaibau in Suva.
Courts and Law

Trio remanded after alleged fatal assault in Suva

court
Courts and Law

Supreme Court overturns Goundar convictions, orders retrial

Youngstars FC
Football

Youngstars ready

Kitione Kamikamica played his last match with Vannes on September 12, 2025.
Rugby

Kamikamica joins Nevers as a medical joker

FRU board chairman John Sanday.
Rugby

Tonga eyes Skipper Cup entry

Organised by Dream Events Fiji with the support of the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji (SSDPSF), the event aims to bring communities together through cultural celebrations and festive activities.
What's On

Diwali Night Market to bring communities together in Suva

taxi
Transport

Dual citizens eligible for taxi permits: Minister

Melbourne Cup hats
Entertainment

Melbourne Cup luncheon celebrates Fiji-Australia ties