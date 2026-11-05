Convicted ex-CID strategist to learn fate on Nov 30

Former Criminal Investigation Department (CID) strategic planning officer George Lagi will learn his fate on November 30.

Lagi, who was convicted of unlawfully receiving more than $6,000 from an Australia-based businessman while involved in police matters concerning the seizure and release of a vehicle, appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne at the Suva Magistrate Court today.

Both parties filed their written submissions. Magistrate Somaratne sought time to consider the submissions before delivering his sentence.

Lagi was convicted on September 27 of accepting money from businessman Divindra Chand Bhagat between October 1, 2012, and January 31, 2014, while serving as a Fiji Police Force CID officer.

The court noted that Lagi received a $400 remittance one day after the vehicle was seized, with another payment made shortly after its release.

The court found that the timing, frequency and value of the payments closely corresponded with developments involving the vehicle.

Lagi’s defence was that the payments resulted from a genuine friendship with Bhagat.

However, the court rejected this explanation, finding that the relationship had originated through Lagi’s official role as a police officer.

Lagi remains on bail until November 30, when he is expected to be sentenced.