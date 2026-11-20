The Fiji Immigration Department rejected 6000 applications for work permit between August 2024 and November 2025 because of fraudulent documents.

Line minister Viliame Naupoto highlighted the figures while closing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions annual conference on Friday. Mr Naupoto said fraudulent documents raised concerns about illegal activities, including trafficking.

The department received 39,000 permit application during this period, of which work permits constituted 21,000. Only 15,000 were approved.

Mr Naupoto said this did not account for the number of visitors on Fiji’s shores.

“That is on top of 986,000 visitors who come to our shores and in addition to 300,000 that are just transiting through,” he said.

“That is the way that these people, who are into this business of human trafficking and immigrant smuggling, that is the wave that they're riding on.

“And as a regional hub for travel, for tourism, for trade and labor mobility, we know that Fiji's connections to the world create enormous opportunities. But they also create vulnerabilities.”

Mr Naupoto says trafficking does not always look like trafficking, with some promising offers leading to exploitation, coercion, debt bondage or modern slavery disguised as legitimate employment.

“That is why from an immigration perspective, labor mobility and anti-trafficking efforts cannot be treated as separate issues. The safer our migration pathways are, the harder it becomes for traffickers to operate.”

Mr Naupoto reiterated the need for collaboration between relevant agencies.

“Saving lives, protecting vulnerable people, preventing exploitation, and ensuring that those who profit from human suffering are brought to justice. If we get those things right, everything else will follow.

“Success will not ultimately be measured by where we are ranked in Trafficking in Persons report. It will be measured by whether people are safer, whether workers are better protected, and whether those who exploit others know that they will be found, prosecuted, and held accountable.”



