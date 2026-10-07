A suspended police officer and his partner have been remanded in custody after appearing in the Nasinu Magistrate Court over the alleged assault of a 12-year-old boy.

Saint George Sisi Talei and Tofua Raiyasi appeared before Magistrate Lice Manulevu today.

The two are accused of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous harm to the child.

The court heard that the boy was allegedly assaulted by his father using an extension cord.

Senior Prosecutor Simione Seruvatu objected to bail, citing the domestic relationship between the parties and the possibility of interference.

Magistrate Manulevu advised the accused to file formal bail applications.

Talei and Raiyasi have elected to have their matter heard in the Magistrates Court.

The magistrate also issued an Interim Domestic Violence Restraining Order.

The matter was adjourned to October 21 for further disclosure and the filing of bail applications.

The allegations have not been tested in court, and both accused remain innocent unless proven guilty.