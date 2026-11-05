Fiji’s film industry debt reduced from $200m to $6m

Fiji’s film industry debt has been reduced from $200 million to $6 million.

This was revealed in Parliament yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica, in response to a question from Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa.

Mr Kamikamica said the former 75 per cent rebate programme had left about $200 million in unpaid rebates, which the Government inherited.

Negotiations led by Film Fiji with production companies also saved a further $22 million.

“We inherited a significant legacy liability of 200 million. Just imagine the amount of hospitals,” he said.

He said the industry had bounced back, with productions spending $96.2 million in Fiji in 2025. This generated an estimated $173 million in wider economic activity.

The productions supported about 1,200 local jobs and 650 local businesses. They also generated about 135,000 hotel room nights.

Survivor has filmed in Fiji for 11 years, while Love Island USA has filmed in the country for five years.

Mr Kamikamica said Survivor alone had generated about $310 million.

He said Fijian camera professional Lanza Coffin had become the first Fijian member of a camera team to be nominated for an Emmy, for Survivor 50.

Film Fiji is targeting 80 productions in 2026-27, with $100 million in economic activity and about 660 jobs.





Landowner concerns

Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau said resource owners had raised concerns about compensation, particularly for infrastructure left behind by film crews.

Mr Kamikamica said he had not received any complaints directly.

“If any member of the House can send any issues through, we’ll certainly deal with them,” he said.

He said landowners must benefit from the industry, adding that the Government was training landowning units to participate in the more profitable areas of production.