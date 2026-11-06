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Environment

COP31 Fiji delegation funded by donor support, says Minister Tabuya

Three ministers are confirmed for the Antalya talks, where Fiji will push its Pacific climate priorities.

Friday 06 November 2026 | 16:30

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Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya.

Photo: Ministry of Information & National Archives

Fiji’s delegation to COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, will be led by Minister for Environment and Climate Lynda Tabuya.

Ms Tabuya said her participation was fully funded by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), while other ministers would be supported by donors.

She confirmed that Minister for Local Government and Housing Maciu Nalumisa and Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna would also attend.

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“They are receiving their own funding. They’ve been funded by donors,” she said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka also confirmed to the Fiji Sun that he would attend the talks in Antalya.

Ms Tabuya said preparations for the talks would begin this coming week, and the delegation would be away for about two weeks.

She said the trip would continue the work from pre-COP, where Fiji outlined its Pacific priorities.

“It’s very important that the Pacific is visible to the world as we deal with the effects of El Niño,” she said.

Ms Tabuya said Pacific leaders wanted to tell the world how island nations were coping with the drought, particularly the low water supply.

“Some areas have started facing water rationing,” she said.

Fiji identified six climate priorities ahead of COP31, including climate finance, adaptation and loss and damage.

Ms Tabuya said the delegation would take that message abroad while the country continued to deal with El Niño at home.

Cabinet is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Government’s El Niño strategy.

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