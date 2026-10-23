Minister Gavoka stands firm against Sigatoka river mining

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka has reaffirmed his opposition to mining in the Sigatoka River, warning that activities affecting its ecosystem could threaten an economy heavily reliant on tourism.

Mr Gavoka said his position had not changed since 2020, when he collected signatures for a petition opposing mining in the river but was not allowed to table it in Parliament.

“If you remember, I had collected signatures for a petition in Parliament in 2020, I believe,” he said.

“But the Speaker of Parliament at the time did not allow me to table the petition, and we walked out of Parliament led by the leader of the Opposition, who is the prime minister today.

“We all walked out of Parliament because they refused to take a petition against the mining in the Sigatoka River. The sentiments have not changed. They have not changed.”

Mr Gavoka said tourism was a major part of Nadroga-Navosa’s economy and he would not encourage activities that could damage the natural environment on which the industry depended.

“Personally, for me, Nadroga-Navosa tourism is big in there, and I will not encourage anything that would impact the ecosystem that is so important for Nadroga-Navosa’s economy, which is largely driven by tourism at this time,” he said.

His comments come as the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change assesses the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for the proposed Kulukulu Sands, Sigatoka Iron Sands Project by Magma Mines Pte Ltd.

The proposal involves extracting and processing magnetite, sand and gravel in the Sigatoka River delta and adjoining freehold land under Special Prospecting Licence (SPL) 1495.

In a statement, the ministry said the EIA report was made available for public inspection on October 2, with the statutory 21-working-day review period ending on October 30.

Members of the public, community groups, civil society organisations and other stakeholders have been encouraged to examine the report and make written submissions before the deadline.

“The timing of media notices does not determine or alter the legal review period. The public review period commenced when the EIA Report was made available for public review and has been conducted in accordance with established legislative and procedural requirements,” the statement said.

The ministry said the timing of public notices was part of a communications strategy following Fiji’s hosting of Pre-COP31 engagements and a public holiday on October 12.

It said the notice was scheduled for a subsequent news cycle to give the EIA review greater prominence and encourage public participation.

The ministry maintained that the requirements under the Environmental Management Act and the EIA process had been met.

It also stressed that receiving the EIA report did not mean the project had been approved.

“While the proponent has progressed through the approved Terms of Reference phase and submitted its EIA Report for assessment and review, no decision has been made on whether the project will be approved,” the statement said.

Any decision would be based on legal requirements, technical assessments, the EIA findings, proposed mitigation measures and submissions received during the consultation process.

The ministry said it remained committed to a transparent, objective and evidence-based assessment process and urged interested parties to submit their comments by October 30, 2026, to ensure their views were considered.

The public review period closes on October 30.