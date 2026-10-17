Public invited to review iron sands mining report

The public has 21 days to review an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for a proposed iron sands mining project near the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park.

The Department of Environment has received the report for Special Prospecting Licence (SPL) 1495, known as the Kulukulu Sands, Sigatoka Iron Sands Project, proposed by Magma Mines Pte Ltd.

Under the Environment Management (Amendment) Act 2025, members of the public may inspect the report within 21 days of its submission to the EIA Administrator or Director of Environment.

Physical copies of the report will be available for public review from October 2 at four locations: the Department of Environment’s Western Division office at Level 1, Peekays Building, 61 Vitogo Parade, Lautoka; Kulukulu Police Post; Sigatoka Town Council; and the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Office in Sigatoka.

According to the public notice, members of the public can submit comments and feedback to the department by October 30.

Submissions received after the 21-working-day review period, starting from the report’s placement for public inspection, will be considered invalid, according to the notice.

In July 2025, a group representing local landowners petitioned Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to cancel the mining proposal, citing local opposition and concerns about licence renewals.

The EIA review gives members of the public an opportunity to examine the report and submit feedback within the stated timeframe.

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