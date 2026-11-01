The destruction of a vehicle by fire during a car show in Nadi has raised questions about safety measures at such events, including the alleged absence of fire extinguishers.

The vehicle caught fire during a two-step battle at Namaka Public School on Saturday night, prompting calls for stricter safety inspections and greater accountability from event organisers.

Land Transport Authority (LTA) board member Lawrence Kumar questioned whether adequate safety precautions had been taken before the event was allowed to proceed.

“I mean, it was evident from that event that there were no fire extinguishers available on site. Now, it raises questions about the follow-up inspections by the respective authorities or bodies that issue permits for car shows,” he said.

Mr Kumar said the incident highlighted potential risks to spectators and car enthusiasts attending such events.

He called on authorities responsible for issuing permits to consider conducting inspections on the day of an event or carrying out random audits to ensure safety requirements were met.

“This is one of those incidents that raises concerns about the safety of people attending these events, including car enthusiasts.

“This is obviously a loss for the person who took part in the event and has now lost his vehicle. This could have been avoided had there been fire extinguishers on site,” he said.

Mr Kumar said organisers needed to take responsibility for ensuring appropriate safety equipment and emergency arrangements were in place.

“I urge those issuing licences for such events to consider stricter measures and conduct random audits to ensure the necessary safety equipment is provided,” he said.

National Fire Authority (NFA) chief executive officer Puamau Sowane confirmed the fire and said one of the authority's fire trucks was present at the scene.

An investigation is underway.