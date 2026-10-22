FLS questions cost, rationale for Senate return

The proposed return of Fiji’s Senate could place an additional financial burden on Government without a clear justification for why the country needs a second parliamentary chamber, the Fiji Law Society (FLS) has warned.

In its submission to the parliamentary committee yesterday, the FLS questioned the rationale for restoring the Senate, raising concerns about its cost and composition.

Society president Graham Leung said the proposed arrangement under Clause 76 would also weaken the Senate’s democratic foundations by giving unelected members of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga (BLV) numerical dominance.

“In principle, FLS is not convinced that the rationale for restoration of the Senate is persuasive,” the Society stated in its submission.

The FLS said it was mindful of the cost, given the Government’s financial resources. It argued that allowing an unelected body to dominate the Senate raised questions about democratic representation and accountability.

The BLV has historical and cultural significance in Fiji. The FLS said it was not opposed to restoring an appropriate constitutional role for the institution.

However, it said that recognition should not translate into numerical dominance in a parliamentary chamber.

“The numerical dominance of members of the BLV in the Senate weakens its democratic foundations given that the BLV is an unelected body,” the Society said.

The proposed restoration of the Senate is one of several major institutional changes being considered under the Constitution Amendment Bill.

The FLS said constitutional reform should strengthen democracy, the rule of law and national unity while respecting Fiji’s cultural and historical foundations.

Mr Leung stressed that the BLV should have an appropriate role under the Constitution, with its members subject to a code of conduct consistent with their responsibilities.

He also questioned whether the proposed Senate would provide sufficient democratic and institutional value to justify the cost of restoring it.

Meanwhile, consultations on amendments to the 2013 Constitution continue today.

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