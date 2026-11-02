The Fiji National University (FNU) Bill 2026 will strengthen the university’s governance, accountability and academic independence as the legislation moves to its next stage.

The Bill has passed its second reading in Parliament, with consultations expected to begin soon.

Tabling the Bill, Prime Minister Rabuka said the proposed legislation would establish a clearer governance structure, define the responsibilities of the university council, Senate and Vice-Chancellor, and reduce the excessive powers previously held by the council.

He said the changes were intended to improve transparency, decision-making and institutional stability while allowing the university to manage its academic, administrative and financial affairs with greater independence.

“The legislation is not merely about an institution. It is about investing in our people,” Mr Rabuka said.

The Bill also seeks to protect academic freedom, allowing students and staff to question established ideas, express unpopular opinions and pursue research without improper interference.

Mr Rabuka said the legislation would provide a modern framework to strengthen the university’s governance and management, improve operational effectiveness, and support its vision of delivering quality education, research, innovation and community service for the benefit of Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

He said the legislation would strengthen financial oversight and accountability for public resources while giving the university more opportunities to generate income and reduce its reliance on Government grants.

The reforms would also support research, technical and vocational education, industry partnerships and workforce development, he said.