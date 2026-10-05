Labasa truck crash, harvester fire under investigation

Police are investigating a truck accident in Vunika and the burning of a harvester at Rainibulu in separate incidents in Labasa.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed investigations were continuing into the truck accident, which occurred in Vunika last week.

Police are also investigating the burning of a harvester at Rainibulu, Labasa, which was reported recently.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the two incidents were provided.

Meanwhile, Police are continuing drug raids across the Northern Division as authorities target farms suspected of being used to cultivate marijuana.

The Northern Division joint operations team uprooted more than 1,700 plants believed to be marijuana from the Nasuva farming area during the weekend.

Police said the plants would be tested as investigations continued.

Investigators are also working to establish the owner of the farm and determine the circumstances surrounding the cultivation.

The latest operation is part of ongoing joint efforts to identify and remove suspected illicit drug cultivation sites in the division.