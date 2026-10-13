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Ministry probes suspected cyberattack on regional organisation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the matter has not been brought to his office, while the responsible ministry monitors developments.

Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 08:30

Updated 14 October 2026 | 11:18 FJT

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua in Suva on October 14, 2026.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua in Suva on October 14, 2026.

Photos: Ronald Kumar

The Prime Minister says information about a suspected cyberattack on a regional organisation based in Suva has not been released to his office.

This follows concerns raised by the United States Embassy in Suva about a possible compromise of the organisation’s network.

The U.S Embassy recently informed the Fiji Government and the unnamed regional organisation that it had identified a suspected network compromise between July and August this year.

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“Hackers with links to China maintained access to the organisation's network over several days,” it said.

The embassy also provided technical recommendations to help Fiji and the affected organisation protect their networks.

However, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the matter had not been brought to his office.

“No, that has not been released to the Prime Minister’s Office,” he said.

“I believe there was a suspected attempt during the Pre-COP. I do not know whether any was actually successful or not.”

Mr Rabuka said any Government investigation would depend on the relevant ministry.

“It depends on the Ministry of Communications and that will come from them, the Minister for Policing and Communications. They are in charge of the cybersecurity.”


Ministry investigates

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua said in a statement that the ministry was aware of the US Embassy’s public statement and that an investigation was underway.

“The Ministry is investigating and monitoring developments relating to the reported cyberattack and encourages government, non-governmental organisations and the private sector to take preventative action and harden the security of their respective digital systems.”

Mr Naivalurua said organisations should maintain appropriate cybersecurity safeguards and continuously monitor their networks. Any incidents should be reported to the Fiji Computer Emergency Response Team (Fiji-CERT).

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening cybersecurity resilience and promoting a safe and secure digital environment in Fiji and the wider Pacific region.


China rejects allegations

The Chinese Embassy has rejected the allegations, saying China opposed hacking and the politicisation of cybersecurity issues.

In a statement responding to U.S allegations of Chinese support for cyberattacks, a Chinese Embassy spokesperson said China was a staunch defender of cybersecurity and opposed hacking activities.

The spokesperson also accused the U.S of spreading disinformation and making allegations against other countries without evidence.

“Cybersecurity is an issue of common concern for China and the U.S,” the statement said.

The embassy urged the United States to avoid what it called double standards and political manipulation, and to address cybersecurity risks through dialogue and consultation.

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