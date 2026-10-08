The National Federation Party (NFP) has called for a Police investigation and criminal charges against Fijian Teachers Association (FTA) general secretary Paula Manumanunitoga over a Facebook post containing alleged racist remarks and threats of violence.

In the post, Mr Manumanunitoga questioned why people who criticised Fiji’s chiefs were living in the country rather than their countries of origin, before threatening to catch them and roast them in earth ovens.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad condemned the statements as dangerous and potentially criminal, saying the party would lodge a formal complaint with Police.

“This is racial hatred accompanied by threats of horrific violence. It is absolutely reprehensible that such language should come from the General Secretary of an organisation representing teachers, who are entrusted with educating our children and shaping the values of future generations,” Professor Prasad said.

The party's assistant general secretary, Apenisa Vatuniveivuke, is expected to lodge the complaint at Totogo Police Station on Friday morning.

Professor Prasad said the statements raised serious concerns about racial intimidation and the responsibilities of those holding leadership positions in education.

“Mr Manumanunitoga must understand that Indo-Fijians are not foreigners in this country. We are not guests, and we are not here on anyone’s sufferance. Our ancestors helped build this nation, and generations of our people have called Fiji home. We are Fijians, and nobody has the right to tell us otherwise.”





Respect for chiefs

The Facebook post referred to the decision by Fiji's chiefs to cede the country to Queen Victoria in October 1874.

It criticised people who questioned the place of chiefs in the country's administration and warned them against disrespecting traditional leadership.

Professor Prasad said respect for chiefs must not be used to justify threats against other communities.

“Our chiefs deserve respect, and the NFP has always advocated that Chiefs have a place in our Society. But, their standing in our society cannot become an excuse for threatening fellow citizens. There is a fundamental difference between defending traditional institutions and promoting hatred against another community.”





Call for criminal investigation

The NFP believes the statements warrant investigation under Section 17 of the Public Order Act 1969, concerning incitement of racial antagonism, and Sections 65(2) and 375 of the Crimes Act 2009, concerning communal antagonism and criminal intimidation respectively.

“I am calling upon the Commissioner of Police to investigate these statements immediately and lay criminal charges against Mr Manumanunitoga where the evidence establishes an offence”, Professor Prasad said.

He also called on the FTA to recognise the seriousness of the allegations involving its general secretary.

“The FTA must also recognise the seriousness of having its General Secretary publicly associated with such statements. Those occupying positions of leadership in our educational institutions and professional organisations must be held to the highest standards of responsibility.”

Professor Prasad warned that Fiji could not afford to allow racial intimidation and threats of violence to become normalised.

“No Fijian should have to defend their right to belong in the country of their birth. We cannot build a peaceful nation while tolerating threats against people because of their ethnicity.

“Fiji belongs equally to all its citizens. Racism must have consequences, and those who threaten violence against fellow Fijians must be held accountable.”