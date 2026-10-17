PRB tightens tenancy rules, plans housing expansion

The Public Rental Board is tightening tenancy oversight and pushing for legislative reforms to expand housing supply as Fiji’s worsening housing shortage puts pressure on low-income families seeking affordable accommodation.

PRB Board Director Asenaca Nawaqalevu says the Board is strengthening its operational procedures, introducing annual socioeconomic surveys of tenants and enforcing a six-year tenancy policy to ensure public rental housing continues to serve those who need it most.

Speaking at the launch of the PRB Strategic Plan 2026–2030 in Suva on Tuesday, Ms Nawaqalevu said the Board had also resolved more than $1 million in outstanding matters and was pursuing enforcement action in four cases, with some tenants already having vacated their properties.

She said the six-year tenancy policy, introduced last year, was intended to encourage tenants to plan for their future and transition towards homeownership rather than remain in public rental accommodation indefinitely.

“The culture has been that people will come in and stay and they forget about making future plans for them and their families,” Ms Nawaqalevu said.

The Board has also approved a policy requiring annual socioeconomic surveys to monitor tenants’ income levels and help determine whether they remain eligible for subsidised housing.

The move comes amid concerns that some public rental properties are occupied by people earning more than $50,000 annually, raising questions about whether limited housing resources are reaching the intended beneficiaries.

However, Housing Minister Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa said affordable housing remained a national development priority, with low- and middle-income families facing rising rents, increasing living costs and a shortage of available accommodation.

"Nearly 59 per cent of Fiji’s population lived in urban areas, placing further pressure on housing demand, particularly in growing centres such as Nadi."

He said the PRB had an important responsibility to provide affordable rental accommodation while helping eligible tenants move towards homeownership.

Ms Nawaqalevu acknowledged the challenge of balancing the Board’s commercial responsibilities with its social obligation to provide affordable housing.

She said legislative amendments had been submitted to create an enabling environment for the PRB to invest in new developments and increase its housing stock.

Ms Nawaqalevu said mixed-use developments could provide a pathway towards financial sustainability, particularly on valuable urban land, allowing the Board to combine housing with other developments to support its operations.

The Board is also shifting towards a broader approach to housing that includes community facilities, such as study areas and kindergarten facilities, rather than focusing solely on providing accommodation.

Mr Nalumisa said successful implementation of the 2026–2030 strategic plan would depend on stronger governance, financial management, accountability and measurable performance targets.

He officially launched the plan, which identifies four key priorities: tenancy management, financial sustainability, governance and human capital management.

Both the Minister and the Board director stressed the need to create pathways to homeownership while ensuring that safe, affordable and resilient housing remains accessible to low-income Fijians.



