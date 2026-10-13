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Public had time to submit Constitution views: PM

Members of the public are invited to share their views on the Bill at scheduled consultations across Viti Levu this week.

Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 08:00

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka speaks to the media this afternoon.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka speaks to the media after Cabinet meeting on October 13, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the public had sufficient time to submit their views to the Constitution Review Commission (CRC).

And the Special Committee will now consult the public on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

Mr Rabuka, who chairs the committee, said the Bill had already passed its second reading and vote in Parliament.

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“They have had all the time to have submitted their views to the CRC,” he said.

“Now it is the special committee that will have to carry on the consultation on the basis of the views of the people in relation to the bill.”


Where and when

Public consultations begin tomorrow, Thursday, at the following venues:

  • Thursday: Suva Civic Centre, 9am to noon; Vunimono High School Hall, Nausori, 5pm to 8pm.
  • Friday: Namosi Provincial Council Hall, Navua, 10am to noon; Lawai Village Hall, Nadroga, 4.30pm to 6pm.
  • Saturday: Nadi Civic Centre Hall, 10am to 1pm; Fiji Girmit Centre, Lautoka, 3pm to 5pm.

Members of the public can also send written submissions by email to the committee chairperson. Submissions must reach Parliament by 4pm on Friday, October 23.

The committee must table its report in Parliament during the November sitting.

Committee meeting

Parliament said the committee held deliberations yesterday. One member joined the meeting virtually from Dubai while travelling back to Fiji via Auckland after attending the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania.

Parliament encouraged members of the public to participate in the consultations and “make their voices heard”.

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