Veteran civil servant appointed Secretary to Cabinet

A senior career civil servant with more than three decades of public sector experience has been appointed Fiji's new Secretary to Cabinet.

The Office of the Prime Minister has appointed Samuela Moce to the position, placing him at the centre of Government's Cabinet administration and decision-making processes.

Mr Moce was recently welcomed by the executive management and staff of the Office of the Prime Minister following his appointment.

Permanent Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Lesi Korovavala, said the appointment carries significant responsibility and confidence had been placed in Mr Moce's ability to lead the Cabinet Office.

In welcoming him, Dr Korovavala congratulated Mr Moce on his appointment and acknowledged "the important responsibility entrusted to him in his new role".

He also highlighted the need for strong teamwork and collaboration across the organisation to ensure effective delivery of the Office's responsibilities.

Dr Korovavala emphasised the importance of "teamwork, collaboration and commitment" in supporting the work of the Office of the Prime Minister and reassured Mr Moce of the organisation's full support.

He said the Office would support Mr Moce in ensuring the Cabinet Office continued to deliver on its mandate.

Mr Moce brings more than 30 years of experience in the civil service, having served in various ministries and agencies in areas including economic and civil service policy, planning, administration and finance.

His academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Education (Economics), a Postgraduate Certificate in Diplomacy and International Affairs, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of the South Pacific.

His appointment adds extensive public sector experience to one of Government's most important administrative offices, which supports the work of Cabinet and the implementation of Government decisions.