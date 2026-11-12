Editorial: El Nino is no joke

They are here, and they mean business. El Nino, prolonged dry spells and the growing threat of fires are no friends of Fijians.

The warning is clear: ignore the risks and we will pay with our lives, livelihoods, homes and food security.

Tuesday's fire in a Nasinu community is a warning! It is one of the 1233 bush fires National Fire Author­ity had attended to between August and October.

Dry vegetation, shortage of water supplies and ris­ing temperatures are dangerous signs. As the festive season approaches from November to January, our ignorance could prove costly.

Fiji has endured months of dry conditions. Farm­ers are struggling with water shortages, dying crops and livestock. The consequences extend beyond our homes.

Less agricultural production can increase food prices and dependence on imports. Ordinary Fijians will be the most affected, especially with the current fuel crisis.

Government has not declared a drought emergency yet, but its response plan is a reassurance. It cov­ers farm water and irrigation, livestock feed and animal health, climate-resilient planting materials, climate-smart agriculture, household food security and protection of the sugar industry.

The proposed assistance, including water tanks, emergency water deliveries, irrigation kits, supplementary livestock feed and drought-resistant seeds, is welcome.

This is good, but must translate into timely assis­tance on the ground. Farmers should not wait until their crops and animals are lost before help arrives.

Every Fijian - whether farmer or communities, have a responsibility. Water conservation, food storage, smart cultivation, fire prevention and early report­ing of fire outbreaks must be priority.

Our ancestors understood the importance of pre­serving food, protecting water sources and working the land according to seasonal conditions.

Modern technology should strengthen, not replace, that wis­dom. Government cannot do everything. And com­munities should not sit back and wait for help.

The message is simple: prepare now, conserve what we have and protect what feeds us. When nature turns against us, preparation is our strongest defence.



