The Fiji National Women’s Expo 2026 has come and gone, but its aim must continue to be supported.

Helping women in business is empowerment. It helps improve families, livelihoods and build stronger communities.

Kudos to the Ministry of Women, Children, Social Protection and Cohesion for providing a platform annually to showcase women's talents, entrepreneurship and traditional skills.

The expo generated more than $300,000 in business sales at the Vodafone Arena in Suva. That speaks volumes about the potential in our women through entrepreneurship, artisan skills using traditional knowledge and heritage.

They are empowered by public support in buying locally made products. Every purchase matters. Every dollar spent helps a rural mother, a village entrepreneur or a young woman turn her skills into income-generation.

Fiji must move beyond the outdated belief that women belong only in the kitchen. Women are leaders, decision-makers, business owners, caregivers and contributors to national development.

They are incubators – everything they touch multiple to benefit those around them. They deserve recognition and support, especially from male counterparts.

Take Akanisi Moli, 19, whose traditional weaving skills are not confined to classroom qualifications. Her skills have created employment, generate income, preserve cultural heritage and inspire youths. Traditional handicrafts are big money earners globally.

That potential will remain untapped unless Government invests in training, market access, business development, financing and opportunities for women to access international markets.

Government must ensure that the expo's success does not end with the closing ceremony. What happens next? How many women-owned businesses will receive continued assistance? What support will be available to help them grow? Communities, businesses and consumers must play their part too. When a woman earns, her family benefits. More income means greater buying power, better opportunities for children, improved home security and greater financial independence.

Women empowerment will help reduce domestic violence, poverty, crime, and financial pressures at home. A supported woman can build a stronger home. And stronger homes build a stronger Fiji.

Empower women and support their businesses because they are investments in the future of our families.