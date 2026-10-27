Today's paperLoginSign up
Pacific

U.S boosts Pacific anti-drug funding to $44 million

The package includes US$4 million for RIPTIDE, an intelligence-sharing initiative linking the Pacific and the Americas.

Wednesday 28 October 2026 | 05:30

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with Pacific Police Ministers at the inaugural Pacific Transnational Crime Summit on May 2026.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with Pacific Police Ministers at the inaugural Pacific Transnational Crime Summit on May 2026.

The United States (U.S) has announced US$44 million (FJ$99 million) in new programmes to fight drug trafficking in the Pacific, including US$4 million (FJ$9 million) for RIPTIDE.

This was announced by U.S Assistant Secretary of State Frank Weiland yesterday in a virtual briefing with reporters.

RIPTIDE is a system with Interpol and the World Customs Organization to share intelligence between the Pacific and the Americas.

Related stories

Mr Weiland said the money was announced at the first US-Pacific Islands Conference of Police Ministers in Los Angeles last week.

He said RIPTIDE was “the first coordinated effort against criminal enterprises” spanning the Pacific and the Americas.


Other announcements:

  • US$7 million (FJ$15 million) for a maritime training centre in Palau
  • US$5 million (FJ$11 million) for police investigation training through the FBI
  • US$5 million (FJ$11 million) to track cryptocurrency and money laundering

Mr Weiland said US spending in the Pacific had grown from US$6 million (FJ$13.5 million) in 2021 to more than US$60 million (FJ$135 million).

He said the crisis was serious. “If you’re not tracking what’s going on there, you need to start because it’s extremely alarming from the United States perspective,” he said.

He listed full psychiatric wards, schoolchildren sniffing glue on buses and boats with cocaine washing ashore, but named no country.

Asked which cartels were involved, he said: “I don’t know that necessarily we have it entirely figured out yet.”

He said cartels used local contacts and distributors rather than setting up “chapters” on the islands.

A joint statement from the conference said drugs moved through the Pacific by Western Hemisphere cartels have outweighed those from Asia since 2024.

“We want to make the Pacific the hardest place on earth for criminals to do business,” Mr Weiland said.

Explore more on these topics

FijiDrug Crisis

Most popular

Banaban activist Itinterunga Rae.
Nation

Banaban groups demand compulsory Rabi elections

Summit
Economy

Cash must remain an option as Fiji goes digital

court
Courts and Law

Labasa man convicted of raping step-granddaughter

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts (sixth from left) with the national women's deaf rugby team.
Rugby

Fiji Deaf Rugby teams get World Cup boost

The Fiji Under-17 girls futsal team.
Football

Fiji girls ready for Olympic futsal debut

Flying Fijians
Rugby

White hails Fiji’s late-game control

Milly Koroduadua with her mother Lorraine Koroduadua during the Adi Cakobau Annual Awards Ceremony on October 23, 2026.
Lifestyle

Family inspires student’s engineering dream

leadership
Leadership

The most dangerous answer is the one that sounds right

A view of the Bund in Shanghai, China, June 19, 2026. /VCG
Technology

AI reshapes global economy, bringing opportunities and governance challenges