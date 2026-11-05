Women powering change in Pacific energy sector

Women are making steady progress in breaking barriers in the Pacific energy sector, with a World Bank initiative helping utilities increase female representation in technical and leadership roles.

World Bank senior social development specialist and Women in Power initiative task team leader Helle Buchhave said the programme was creating opportunities for women to enter, remain and advance in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Speaking at the Pacific Power Association’s 33rd Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition at the Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort and Spa, Ms Buchhave said women continued to be underrepresented in technical positions across Pacific utilities.

She said women accounted for less than seven per cent of technical positions across the sector, highlighting the need to tap into the region’s wider pool of talent.

The initiative, known as Pacific Women Empowered Trailblazers, is working with utilities in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

“We are working intensively with them to introduce different interventions that global evidence shows can promote women in technical positions,” Ms Buchhave said.

The programme focuses on improving recruitment and retention practices while encouraging young girls and boys to consider careers in the energy industry.

One approach involves taking male and female engineers into primary schools to share their experiences and explain the importance of working in the energy sector and contributing to national development.

“It is important to get children and young students excited about working in the sector, knowing that this is no longer a place only for strong men, but also for smart girls and boys,” she said.

Ms Buchhave said six utilities had reported a combined 139 women in technical positions this year, up from 110 previously.

She said the increase reflected growing commitment among utilities to build more inclusive workplaces.

She credited the Pacific Power Association and Pacific energy ministries for supporting the initiative, saying strong institutional leadership was essential to sustaining progress.

Newly elected PPA board chairwoman Lesley Katoa reaffirmed the association’s commitment to the programme.

“This initiative is in partnership with the PPA, and that demonstrates the full support and appreciation of the work taking place,” she said.

She also acknowledged the World Bank’s support in advancing opportunities for women across the Pacific energy industry.

The four-day event ended yesterday.