G-11 bloc pledges full support to Rabuka

The 11 independent members of Parliament, known as the G-11, have pledged their support for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026.

This means that Mr Rabuka has 31 votes ahead of the Bill’s third reading.

Led by Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua, the group met the PM yesterday to reaffirm its support.

“I can confirm that we met with the Prime Minister. We simply reassured the Prime Minister that we have his back and assured of G11’s full support to him,” he said.

The group will also support the Prime Minister during the Bill’s third reading. The G-11 comprises Mr Naivalurua, Viliame Naupoto, Mosese Bulitavu, Naisa Tuinaceva, Josaia Niudamu, Sachida Nand, Shalen Kumar, Aliki Bia, Penioni Ravunawa, Taito Rokomatu and Alipate Tuicolo.

The group’s backing comes as the National Federation Party (NFP) and Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), two of the original coalition partners, have publicly stated they will not support the Bill at its third reading.

Mr Rabuka has also indicated that the Government is working to secure support from Opposition MPs to get the Bill across the line.

“I believe that some of the coalition partners, the original coalition partners, have been told not to vote in favour of. So, we are working on the 11 independent members who have come to join the Government.”

He said Government had also been engaging with Opposition MPs who had seen the efforts made by Government.

“Also, the Opposition who’ve been around with us, they have seen how serious the Government side, or the Government members of the special committee have been to try and get to consensus points and seriously take on board the recommendations and the suggestions from the people.” With the G-11’s support, Mr Rabuka has 31 votes, four short of the required two-thirds majority.

SODELPA has three MPs, while NFP has four. The two-thirds threshold depends on the number of MPs present when Parliament votes.

MPs who are unable to attend must apply for virtual participation if they wish to vote.