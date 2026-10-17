OUR Party applies for registration

A proposed new political party, the One United Republican (OUR) Party, has formally applied for registration with the Fijian Elections Office (FEO).

Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa confirmed that the application was received today.

The FEO would soon publish details of the application in a newspaper and the Gazette, as required under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

Ms Mataiciwa said publication would allow members of the public to scrutinise the application and raise any concerns.

“Following publication, any person may submit a written objection to the FEO regarding the proposed party’s application for registration during the objections period. We will forward all objections to the proposed party within seven days of receipt for a response, and then assess all responses and inform both the objectors and the proposed party of the decision,” she said.

Ms Mataiciwa said the proposed OUR Party would be advised whether its application had been approved or rejected after the legal process was completed and a compliance assessment carried out.

The application is the first step towards official registration, with the proposed party required to meet all legal requirements before it can be registered.

There are 11 political parties officially registered with the FEO to contest the upcoming general elections.