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Politics

PAP needs stronger campaign strategy, says Ro Filipe

Despite positive survey results, the PAP deputy leader says the party must not become complacent ahead of the next election.

Thursday 12 November 2026 | 18:00

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Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau in Parliament on November 4, 2026.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau has called on the People's Alliance Party (PAP) to strengthen its election campaign and improve public awareness of the Government's achievements since 2023.

Despite recent surveys indicating the party is leading in public opinion, Ro Filipe said PAP needed to improve its communication and reorganise its campaign strategies to secure electoral support.

Speaking after his nomination as a party candidate, the PAP deputy leader thanked the party's selection committee for its confidence in him and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Fiji.

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He said Prime Minister and party leader Sitiveni Rabuka had also expressed confidence in the party's performance ahead of the next election.

Ro Filipe said the positive survey results were encouraging, but the party should not become complacent.

He identified public awareness of the Government's achievements since 2023 as an area requiring attention.

He said clearer communication about the Government's work was essential to ensuring voters understood what had been achieved.

He also called for campaign strategies to be reorganised and party branches to be better prepared to strengthen the party's election efforts.

Ro Filipe reaffirmed his commitment to the party and its mission, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contest the next election.

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