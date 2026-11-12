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Proposed OUR Party registration rejected

Proposed party failed to meet minimum membership requirements in all four divisions.

Thursday 12 November 2026 | 14:30

Updated 12 November 2026 | 17:53 FJT

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The One United Republican (OUR) Party members with the Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa in Suva on October 17, 2026.

Members of the proposed One United Republican (OUR) Party with the Registrar of Political Parties Ms Ana Mataiciwa at the submission of the application for registration in Suva.

Photo: Fijian Elections Office

The application to register the proposed One United Republican (OUR) Party has been rejected after it failed to meet the minimum membership requirements across all four divisions.

Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa announced the decision today, saying the proposed party had failed to meet the required membership numbers in the Central, Western, Northern and Eastern divisions.

Under the registration requirements, a proposed political party must have at least 5,000 members, comprising 2,000 from the Central Division, 1,750 from the Western Division, 1,000 from the Northern Division and 250 from the Eastern Division.

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Ms Mataiciwa said the application had not been approved and the decision had been formally communicated to the party's representatives, along with details of the specific requirements that needed to be addressed.

She said political party registration was governed by established legal standards aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and compliance within Fiji's electoral framework.

All applications were assessed consistently and in accordance with the law, she said.

There are currently 11 registered political parties.

The Fiji Elections Office (FEO) said it remained committed to guiding applicants through the registration process while upholding the integrity of the political party registration framework.

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