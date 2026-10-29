Bulikula, NZ, PNG go for top two spots

The battle is on for a semi-final Rugby League World Cup, the fight in Pool B is now between the Kiwi Ferns, Fiji Bulikula and Papua New Guinea (PNG) Or­chids. Only two teams will make the semi-finals.

Here are their chances;





Kiwi Ferns

New Zealand have one foot in the semi-finals but their spot is not yet assured heading into this weekend. A win over PNG will secure the Kiwi Ferns first place in their pool. A shock loss and a Fiji win over France will leave New Zealand re­lying on for and against.

Given they currently sit on a +98 points differential, it's unlikely the Kiwi Ferns will drop out of the top two but they will want to keep con­trol of their own destiny.

Fixture: Kiwi Ferns v Papua New Guin­ea, Saturday, October 31, 6.45pm at Cbus Super Stadium Fiji.

The Bulikula largely control their own semi-finals destiny as they chase a spot in the final four in their first Women's World Cup.

A win over France will likely be enough to secure Fiji a top-two finish in their group, while a loss will see them rely on New Zealand de­feating PNG before for and against comes into the equation.

In the event both Fiji and PNG pre­vail on Saturday, points differential will determine which side progress to the knockout round.

At +30, theBulikula hold a 12-point advantage over the Orchids head­ing into this weekend's matches.

Fixture: Fiji v France, Saturday, Octo­ber 31, 2.20pm at Cbus Super Stadium.





Papua New Guinea

The Orchids must defy history to keep their hopes of a semi-final berth alive when they face New Zealand on Saturday afternoon.

PNG have never beaten the Kiwi Ferns in two prior matches and will need to bounce back instantly from last week's loss to Fiji.

An Orchids win and Fiji loss will send PNG into the final four, while for and against will come into play if both the Orchids and Bulikula prevail on Saturday.

Fixture: Kiwi Ferns v Papua New Guin­ea, Saturday, October 31, 6.45pm at Cbus Super Stadium.