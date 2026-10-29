Today's paperLoginSign up
Rugby League

Bulikula, NZ, PNG go for top two spots

The Bulikula largely control their own semi-finals destiny as they chase a spot in the final four in their first Women's World Cup.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 08:30

Updated 30 October 2026 | 10:34 FJT

Fiji Bulikula

The battle is on for a semi-final Rugby League World Cup, the fight in Pool B is now between the Kiwi Ferns, Fiji Bulikula and Papua New Guinea (PNG) Or­chids. Only two teams will make the semi-finals.

Here are their chances;


Related stories

Kiwi Ferns

New Zealand have one foot in the semi-finals but their spot is not yet assured heading into this weekend. A win over PNG will secure the Kiwi Ferns first place in their pool. A shock loss and a Fiji win over France will leave New Zealand re­lying on for and against.

Given they currently sit on a +98 points differential, it's unlikely the Kiwi Ferns will drop out of the top two but they will want to keep con­trol of their own destiny.

Fixture: Kiwi Ferns v Papua New Guin­ea, Saturday, October 31, 6.45pm at Cbus Super Stadium Fiji.

The Bulikula largely control their own semi-finals destiny as they chase a spot in the final four in their first Women's World Cup.

A win over France will likely be enough to secure Fiji a top-two finish in their group, while a loss will see them rely on New Zealand de­feating PNG before for and against comes into the equation.

In the event both Fiji and PNG pre­vail on Saturday, points differential will determine which side progress to the knockout round.

At +30, theBulikula hold a 12-point advantage over the Orchids head­ing into this weekend's matches.

Fixture: Fiji v France, Saturday, Octo­ber 31, 2.20pm at Cbus Super Stadium.


Papua New Guinea

The Orchids must defy history to keep their hopes of a semi-final berth alive when they face New Zealand on Saturday afternoon.

PNG have never beaten the Kiwi Ferns in two prior matches and will need to bounce back instantly from last week's loss to Fiji.

An Orchids win and Fiji loss will send PNG into the final four, while for and against will come into play if both the Orchids and Bulikula prevail on Saturday.

Fixture: Kiwi Ferns v Papua New Guin­ea, Saturday, October 31, 6.45pm at Cbus Super Stadium.

Explore more on these topics

Fiji BulikulaRugby League NewsFiji

Most popular

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel
Nation

$235m tied to incomplete scholarships, Govt demands answers

Ninety-seven CCTV cameras are now installed across key areas of Suva, with another 15 to be installed at Albert Park ahead of the FMF Hibiscus Festival.
Crime

Police target crime hotspots in CCTV expansion

SODELPA
Politics

SODELPA remains intact, says general secretary

Fijian Drua props (Left-right) Meli Tuni, Harold Rounds and Peni Ravai during their training session in Nadi.
Rugby

Drua unveils '27 Super squad

Flying Fijians head coach Jakes White shows Jiuta Wainiqolo
Rugby

Why Friday? Fiji Rugby Union chief tells

Fiji Bulikula halfback Luisa Yaranamua
Rugby League

France is our biggest game, says Bulikula's assistant coach

The new taxi base was officially opened on Thursday, October 22, by the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.
Transport

Naqali taxi base opens with 16 permits

Photo: Joseph Balolo.Fiji’s Justin Hicks, popularly known as the Fijian Tenor, performs alongside Australian opera singers soprano Emma Nightingale and tenor Liam Jackson during the opening of the Opera Under the Stars Gala at The Pearl Resort & Spa in Pacific Harbour on Saturday. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Opera Under the Stars puts spotlight on early cancer detection

Australian artist and cancer survivor Mark Waller during the Opera Under the Stars gala at the Pearl Resort and Spa on Saturday, October 24. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Early intervention changes lives, says cancer survivor