France is our biggest game, says Bulikula's assistant coach

The Fiji Bulikula’s biggest game in the Rugby League World Cup is against France at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia, on Saturday.

Bulikula assistant coach Tony Herman said a win over France could secure the team a semi-final spot despite this being their first World Cup appearance.

“We (Bulikula) are in for the challenge,” he said.

“The girls are playing good footy and are able to go deep if the need arises. It’s a big game for us and all players are expected to be part of it.”

Veteran Bulikula fullback Cassie Staples said the team had to take the long route to qualify for the World Cup, competing in the final qualifying round in Canada.

“We’re here to do a job. It’s been a long time to establish our nation as a world-class team in rugby league. We’re here to win the World Cup, but at the same time there have been a lot of learnings,” Staples said.

Herman said the Bulikula had a special group of players who pushed the world’s No. 2 side, New Zealand, in their opening World Cup match before narrowly losing 18-12.

The Bulikula bounced back with a 40-4 win over the Papua New Guinea Orchids in Port Moresby last Saturday to keep their semi-final hopes alive.